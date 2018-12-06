You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks fall most in 6 weeks on Huawei executive arrest

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 4:19 PM

file72xjy9ie4eruvykgo53.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell the most in six weeks on Thursday, pounded by quickly souring sentiment after the arrest of a top executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in Canada sent global equity markets tumbling.

The benchmark Kospi index declined 1.55 per cent, or 32.62 points, to 2,068.69, in its sharpest daily fall since Oct 26. The local market has also been under pressure from concerns about Sino-U.S. trade talks and a flattened US yield curve.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of the company founder, was arrested in Vancouver and is facing extradition to the United States for alleged violation of US sanctions.

Investors took the news in their stride amid uncertainties about trade talks between Washington and Beijing, Seo Sang-young, an analyst with Kiwoom Securities, said in a note to clients.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The electronic industry sub-index, to which Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix belong, lost 2.6 per cent, with Samsung falling 2.3 per cent and SK diving 3.2 per cent.

Foreigners were net sellers of 389 billion won worth of KOSPI shares.

The junior KOSDAQ market shrank by 3.2 per cent, posting its biggest single-day drop since Oct. 29.

The main index has dropped over 16 per cent so far this year, pressured by a series of global events, including a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war and a slowing global economy.

Bucking the broad selloff, carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 2.8 per cent, with investors welcoming the news of its factory plan hitting a snag.

Game giant Netmarble fell 12 per cent after its newly released mobile game showed technical errors.

The won weakened in line with the global selloff in risky assets. The currency was quoted at 1,120.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.55 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,114.1.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 points to 109.15.

The South Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.846 per cent, lower than the previous day's 1.90 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
5 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail

Must Read

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Rich Capital shares up 33.3% to 0.8 Singapore cent in early session

Dec 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Firms in Singapore delay investment, tweak supply chains in face of trade war: AmCham poll

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng upgrades SIA Engineering to 'buy' as growth risks are priced in

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening