You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks fall on disappointing China manufacturing data

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 4:31 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index ended lower on Tuesday hit by disappointing China April factory growth but partially recovered in the afternoon as foreigners turn net buyers. The South Korean won also weakened while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi fell 12.84 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 2,203.59 points. For the month, the Kospi rose 2.94 per cent. Foreigners were net buyers of 42.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,168.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.83 per cent lower than its previous close at 1,158.5. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,168.3 per US dollar, down 0.8 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,167.0 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.56 per cent, after U.S. stocks rose .

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Kospi has risen 7.96 per cent so far this year, and rose 1.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 374.76 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 370.

The won has lost 4.5 per cent against the US dollar this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 109.63, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84 per cent.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.700 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 1.845 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 honestbee may face tough search for buyer

Must Read

lwx_dbs_300419_47.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp to raise S$500m via two note issues

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening