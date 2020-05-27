You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks flat as Hong Kong unrest unnerves investors

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 3:46 PM

file70d2i7tefw21gvbvqip.jpg
South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday as mounting tensions in Hong Kong over China's proposed security law eclipsed the optimism about economies reopening from the lockdown.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday as mounting tensions in Hong Kong over China's proposed security law eclipsed the optimism about economies reopening from the lockdown.

The benchmark KOSPI edged up 1.42 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,031.20, as tensions between China and the United States ramped up.

Worsening relations between the world's two biggest economies could further hobble global business activity, which is already under intense pressure due to the pandemic.

China's parliament is expected to approve a proposed security law on Thursday that would reduce Hong Kong's separate legal status, calling into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under the US law.

South Korean financial markets also awaited the Bank of Korea's policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to cut its base rate to a fresh record low of 0.50 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 03:44 PM
Garage

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric buys Dutch scooter company Etergo

[NEW DELHI] A unit of SoftBank Group-backed Indian ride-hailing company Ola will buy Amsterdam-based electric...

May 27, 2020 03:41 PM
Life & Culture

Asterix creator who died from virus leaves drawings to hospitals

[PARIS] Four original drawings by the creator of Asterix the Gaul sold on Tuesday for nearly 400,000 euros (S$621,...

May 27, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares dip on Hong Kong unrest

[SYDNEY] Australian shares settled lower on Wednesday as rising tensions in Hong Kong over China's proposed security...

May 27, 2020 03:38 PM
Government & Economy

Li Ka-shing defends Hong Kong security law as China's right

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's richest tycoon Li Ka-shing defended a national security law drafted by Beijing, in his first...

May 27, 2020 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia orders ramp up of tests in new virus hot spot in Java

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will step up coronavirus testing and isolation of suspected patients in East Java, home to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.