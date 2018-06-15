You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, Korean won edge lower on euro's fall

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 10:12 AM

BP_Kospi_150618_58.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index and the won weakened on Friday on the back of the euro's weakness after the European Central Bank delivered a somewhat dovish message to markets.

Bond yields also fell.

At 01.26 GMT, the Kospi was down 10.68 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 2,412.80.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell for a third day and lost 0.2 per cent, while LG Electronics declined 0.64 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Railway and construction shares, seen to benefit from any inter-Korea projects, continued to rise.

The won was quoted at 1,088.4 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.49 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,083.1.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,088.5 per US dollar, down 0.03 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,071.35 per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.22 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Japanese stocks rose 0.33 per cent. 

The Kospi is down around 1.8 per cent so far this year, and down by 2.11 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent, and the market cap is 1,242.04 trillion won (S$1.53 trillion).

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 180,555,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 391. 

Foreigners were net sellers of 106,608 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 2.08 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per US dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6, 2018.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 107.97. 

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, compared with a previous close of 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.202 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.23 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
4 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
5 All valid applicants for Astrea IV Class A-1 bond receive allocation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BP_Fed_150618_6.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Faster US rate hikes to have mixed impact on Singapore

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening