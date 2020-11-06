You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks log best week in five months as Biden heads toward victory

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 3:41 PM

AK_krstocks_0611.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Friday, marking their best weekly gain since June, as US stocks rose overnight after investors assessed the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency with a split Congress in the United States.

The benchmark Kospi closed up 2.71 points or 0.11 per cent at 2,416.50. For the week, the index jumped 6.6 per cent, its biggest since early June.

The likelihood of Republicans taking control of the Senate reduces risks of more regulations for businesses, while the growing prospect of a Biden win boosted alternative energy shares, says Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Shares of battery maker LG Chem jumped 6.35 per cent, while wind power tower manufacturer CS Wind surged 6.1 per cent.

Foreigners were net buyers of 788.4 billion won (S$947.2 million) worth of shares on the main board.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The won was quoted at 1,120.4 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.70 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,128.2.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.56 per cent, while the S&P 500 index jumped 1.95 per cent on Thursday.

The Kospi has risen 9.96 per cent so far this year, and gained 0.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 812.16 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 293.

The won has gained 3.2 per cent against the dollar so far this year.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 0.946 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 1.563 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 03:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's Australian copper ban seen hurting smelters

[MELBOURNE] An unofficial Chinese ban on Australian copper concentrate imports could hurt Chinese smelters in their...

Nov 6, 2020 03:23 PM
Garage

Toyota-backed startup Pony.ai raises US$267m in new funding round

[SHANGHAI] Pony.ai, backed by Toyota Motor, said on Friday it raised US$267 million in the initial phase of its...

Nov 6, 2020 03:23 PM
Banking & Finance

New life insurance sales in Singapore up 18% to S$1.32b in Q3

SINGAPORE'S life insurance industry saw new business, in terms of total weighted premiums, rise 18 per cent to S$1....

Nov 6, 2020 03:12 PM
Transport

Honda doubles profit forecast, boosted by China rebound

[TOKYO] Honda Motor on Friday more than doubled its full-year operating profit forecast as it reported second-...

Nov 6, 2020 03:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's GPIF posts US$47b quarterly returns as stock markets rally

[TOKYO] Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it earned a second-quarter investment...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, FLCT, SPH, Prime US Reit

GIC, Thrive invest US$150m in IAC's video platform Vimeo

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

CRCT proposes to buy five business parks, remaining stake in mall for 4.95b yuan

Trump claims he would win unless Democrats 'steal' election

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for