You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks reverse early gains on stricter virus curbs, profit-taking

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 3:17 PM

file7d1c6nkg054ftcwz7a5.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as the country tightened coronavirus-related curbs and investors booked profits after a rally in the benchmark index. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark Kospi ended 3.88 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 2,539.15, after rising as much as 0.51 per cent earlier in the session.

The index hit a 33-month high on Monday, its tenth session of gains out of eleven.

South Korea decided to strengthen social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area amid spikes in coronavirus cases, as it reported 230 new infections as of Monday midnight.

The stricter new curbs hit optimism fuelled by Moderna Inc saying its experimental vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Chip giant Samsung Electronics slipped 0.9 per cent after hitting a record high, while its peer SK Hynix extended gains to a sixth session.

Shares of Asiana Airlines closed higher for a ninth session, hitting a one-year peak after it announced consolidation plans with Korean Air Lines.

Foreigners were net buyers for a ninth straight session, the longest streak since September 2019, purchasing 359.3 billion won (S$436.2 million) worth of shares on the main board.

They have picked up a total 4.75 trillion won worth of shares over the past eight sessions.

The won ended at 1,106.6 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,109.3.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 0.962 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 1.621 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 03:29 PM
Government & Economy

S Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

[SEOUL] South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing...

Nov 17, 2020 03:25 PM
Companies & Markets

About 5,700 of firm's workers affected by EMCO in Malaysia: Top Glove

ABOUT 5,700 of Top Glove's workers in Meru, Klang will be affected by the implementation of the enhanced movement...

Nov 17, 2020 03:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's FGV posts quarterly profit, expects palm prices to remain strong

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's FGV Holdings (FGV), the world's largest crude palm oil producer, on Tuesday posted a third...

Nov 17, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

New cruise ships are ready to sail with nowhere to go

[OHIO] Normally when a new ship wraps construction at a shipyard, it's cause for a party, with executives in sharp...

Nov 17, 2020 02:57 PM
Government & Economy

Fugitive businessman Jho Low says 1MDB millions taken by him were 'loans'

[KUALA LUMPUR] Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho has claimed that millions of dollars siphoned from 1MDB, Malaysia's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Brokers' take: Analysts upbeat on Genting Singapore after Q3 recovery, vaccine news

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for