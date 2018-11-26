Seoul: Stocks rise on gains in chemicals, airlines; won inches up

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index jumped on Monday, boosted by gains in chemical and airline stocks on oil rout. The Korean won edged up, while bond yields were nearly unchanged.

At 0631 GMT, the Kospi closed up 25.55 points, or 1.24 per cent, at 2,083.03, marking its biggest daily gain since Nov 2.

An oil price slump buoyed airline shares including T'Way Air Co Ltd, JejuAir Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc. The chemical sub-index added 1.5 per cent. Korea Electric Power Corp shares ended 6.2 per cent higher.

Railway-related firms, Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and Hyundai Rotem Co, soared after the South Korean government secured UN sanctions exception for an inter-Korean railway survey.

The won was quoted at 1,128.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,130.5.

Investors took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision and the US-China summit, according to Mirae Asset Daewoo report.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.87 per US dollar, up 0.32 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.1 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.64 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.76 per cent.

The Kospi is down around 16.6 per cent so far this year, and down by 4.83 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 231,575,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 631.

Foreigners were net sellers of 37,946 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 5.86 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar hit on April 2 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct 11.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.9.

The South Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.916 per cent, higher than the previous day's 1.91 per cent.

REUTERS