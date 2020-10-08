You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rise on US stimulus hopes; won hits over 17-month closing high

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 3:33 PM

af_kospi_081020.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday, extending gains into a seventh session on renewed hopes for some US stimulus spending. The won posted its highest close in more than 17 months, while the benchmark bond yield also rose.

The benchmark Kospi ended up 5.02 points or 0.21 per cent at 2,391.96, adding about 2.8 per cent for the week.

Local financial markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics settled 0.3 per cent lower, after rising as much as 1.3 per cent earlier on forecast third-quarter profit likely jumped 58 per cent to a two-year high.

"Kospi extended its rally tracking US stocks futures' gains, while foreign investors increased their net purchase in electric and electronics shares," said Cape Investment & Securities analyst Han Ji-young.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares gain for sixth day as investors look past Trump calling off stimulus talks

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

South Korea's central bank said it had agreed to renew a currency swap agreement with China, adding details including the extension period and size would be disclosed later.

Foreigners were net buyers of 756.1 billion won (S$886.5 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won ended trading at 1,153.3 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.42 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,158.2, and marking its strongest close since April 24, 2019.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.5 per dollar, up 0.4 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.4.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.83 per cent.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 111.82.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 0.907 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 1.537 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 03:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Rich Capital drops PrimePartners as continuing sponsor

PROPERTY developer Rich Capital Holdings on Thursday said PrimePartners Corporate Finance will no longer be its...

Oct 8, 2020 03:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB lifts Sea's target price on Free Fire, Shopee Premium optimism

CGS-CIMB has reiterated its "add" call and increased its target price on Singapore-based, New York-listed consumer...

UPDATED 3 min ago
Oct 8, 2020 03:00 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion, Finland's Gasum to develop global LNG bunker supply network

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Pavilion Energy and Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum said on Thursday they would...

Oct 8, 2020 02:53 PM
Transport

easyJet says pandemic causes annual loss of up to £845m

[LONDON] British airline easyJet warned it would report an annual loss of as much as £845 million (S$1.48 billion),...

Oct 8, 2020 02:41 PM
Real Estate

Real estate fund for UK homeless raises £240.6m in IPO

[LONDON] Home Reit, a vehicle for investing in properties that provide accommodation to homeless people, said on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

HDB resale prices rise for third straight month in September: SRX

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Stocks to watch: OCBC, HC Surgical, Medinex, CDL, Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for