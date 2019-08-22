You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks snap 3-day rally; Powell's speech in focus

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 3:33 PM

file76rpijedpvc9wmxjmfv.jpg
PHOTO: AP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares snapped a three-day rally on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday, after minutes from the US central bank's July meeting cast doubt on aggressive rate cuts. The South Korean won weakened, and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi fell 13.64 points or 0.69 per cent to 1,951.01 points.

Foreigners were net sellers of 122.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board. The won was quoted at 1,207.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.41 per cent lower than its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,207.1 per US dollar, down 0.5 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,206.1 per dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.53 per cent. Japanese stocks rose 0.05 per cent.

The Kospi has fallen 4.41 per cent so far this year, and lost 4.3 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 427.29 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 301.

The won has lost 7.6 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 111.29, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.49 per cent.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield slipped 0.9 basis point to 1.145 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.4 basis points to 1.243 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Must Read

BP_CBD_220819_45.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore unveils plan to help accountancy sector speed up technology adoption

UOB Hanoi Branch opening.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB expands to northern Vietnam with opening of first Hanoi branch

Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Australia sees rush of Hong Kong millionaires amid unrest

Aug 22, 2019
Real Estate

Senoko Drive industrial site tender not awarded after 2 rejected bids

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly