Seoul: Stocks snap three-day rally on foreign selling, China liquidity concerns

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slumped on Thursday weighed down by foreign selling in major heavyweights and on worries over signs of liquidity tension in China.

The Kospi closed down 42.13 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 3,087.55, ending a three-day rally.

Major market heavyweights slid: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbled 2.5 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively, and the country's largest web portal operator Naver slid 3.4 per cent.

Asian stocks dipped on Thursday as a spike in short-term Chinese interest rates fanned worries about policy tightening in the world's second-largest economy, although improving corporate earnings and easing market volatility helped stem losses.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$572.42 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS