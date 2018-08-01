You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won gain ahead of FOMC decision

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 4:13 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index and won edged up on Wednesday while investors awaited the outcome of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, despite fears of an escalation in US-China tariff war. South Korean bond yields also rose.

At 0633 GMT, the Kospi was up 11.81 points or 0.51 per cent at 2,307.07. Shares of cosmetics makers gained ahead of South Korea-China high-level talks in Beijing today.

The won was quoted at 1,120.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,118.7. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,120.69 per US dollar, down 0.76 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,104.08 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.06 per cent after US stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.86 per cent. The KOSPI is down around 7 per cent so far this year, and down by 1.92 per cent in the previous 30 days.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 214,465,000 shares and of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 601. Foreigners were net buyers of 174,379 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 5.09 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.05. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.126 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.12 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with likely added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

GB Building_podium floors with prime main road frontage (photo credit CBRE).jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar's GB Building up for sale

Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening