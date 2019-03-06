You are here

Home > Stocks

Shanghai Stock Exchange says China's planned tech board now in 'sprint stage'

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 8:37 AM

[SHANGHAI] China's proposed Nasdaq-style technology board has entered a "sprint" stage and the technical system is expected to be ready by May, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Tuesday.

The SSE made the comments in a post on its official WeChat account, in which it also said the board's issuance and listing systems were ready and that it plans to conduct a debugging test in March.

China has promised to smooth the way for Chinese IPOs through the establishment of the SSE's "technology innovation board". It published trading and listing rules for the board last week.

The SSE also said in the WeChat post that it plans to issue more supporting rules and guidelines, and would soon begin to offer training to market institutions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It said, however, as of now applications have been received from companies interested to list on the board.

China has long wanted its tech champions to list closer to home, but many of the best-known Chinese technology firms, including Alibaba Group Co Ltd and Tencent Holdings , chose to raise funds in international markets.

New York and Hong Kong accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the money raised through Chinese IPOs last year.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening