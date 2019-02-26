You are here

Shanghai: Stocks build on rally at open

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 9:47 AM

[HONG KONG] Shares rose at the open of trade in Shanghai on Tuesday, extending the previous day's surge on continued optimism about China-US trade talks, while Hong Kong also edged up.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.26 per cent, or 7.82 points, to 2,969.10 - having soared 5.60 per cent Monday - and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.25 per cent, or 3.87 points, to 1,561.14.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong inched up 11.93 points to 28,971.23.

