Shanghai: Stocks edge up at open

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 10:27 AM

[SHANGHAI] Shanghai stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors track developments in the spread of coronavirus around the world and at home after a fresh outbreak around Beijing.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 per cent, or 6.51 points, to 2,991.18 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.28 per cent, or 5.43 points, to 1,980.95.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

