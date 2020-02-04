You are here

Shanghai: Stocks extend losses on virus fear

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Mainland Chinese stocks fell more than two per cent at the start of trade Tuesday, extending the previous day's massive losses as the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to more than 400 and those infected broke 20,000.
[HONG KONG] Mainland Chinese stocks fell more than two per cent at the start of trade Tuesday, extending the previous day's massive losses as the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to more than 400 and those infected broke 20,000.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.23 per cent, or 61.34 points, to 2,685.27 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 3.48 per cent, or 56.04 points, to 1,552.96.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.51 per cent, or 134.68 points to 26,491.66.

