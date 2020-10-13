You are here

Shanghai: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Shares in mainland China started Tuesday with slight losses following the previous day's strong rally, while Hong Kong trading was cancelled in the morning as a typhoon forced the closure of businesses in the city.
[SHANGHAI] Shares in mainland China started Tuesday with slight losses following the previous day's strong rally, while Hong Kong trading was cancelled in the morning as a typhoon forced the closure of businesses in the city.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 per cent, or 5.34 points, to 3,353.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.18 per cent, or 4.18 points, to 2,285.17.

AFP

