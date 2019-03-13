Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
HOME buyers hoping for a reprieve in rising mortgage rates better not hold their breath as interest rates continue to rise and are now back at levels last seen 12 years ago.
Following the latest round of hikes, the interest rate on mortgages is now some 50 per cent higher
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg