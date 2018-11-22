Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,041.13, up 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading marginally higher on Thursday's reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving up 2.48 points, or 0.1 per cent on the day, to 3,041.13 as at 1.01pm.

Losers edged out gainers 161 to 118, as some 704.1 million shares worth S$340.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rich Capital, which was flat at S$0.01 with 18 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion with 17.9 million shares traded, down 2.4 per cent to S$0.04, and Spackman with 17.6 million shares changing hands, up 3.9 per cent to S$0.03.

Active index stocks by volume included Singtel, advancing almost a per cent to S$3.11, and Best World, 4.61 per cent to S$2.27.