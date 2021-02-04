Singapore equities fall on Thursday, STI down 0.8%

LOCAL shares fell on Thursday, alongside other stock markets in the region, amid a combination of dwindling investor optimism and profit taking.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.8 per cent or 21.89 points to 2,905.58. Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered advancers 283 to 183, after 2.34 billion securities worth S$1.28 billion changed hands.

Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets generally ended the day in the red. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.1 per cent; the Hang Seng Index lost 0.7 per cent, and the Kospi declined 1.4 per cent.

There were, however, bright spots in the region; the KLCI and Jakarta Composite Index added 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

It was a mixed picture over on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each inched up 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.02 per cent.

Market watchers are quick to stress that the decline in most markets could be temporary, especially as all eyes remain on vaccine rollouts and the US fiscal stimulus package.

Said Oanda's senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley: "The loss of momentum is likely temporary, with US stimulus developments having a quiet day as the Democrats attempt to bludgeon the package through the Senate.

"There were some intriguing data releases overnight, and the fact that markets didn't really react to them strongly emphasises that we all remain on stimulus watch."

Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH) and Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSH) were the biggest decliners on Thursday. JMH lost 2 per cent or US$1.20 to US$58.50; JSH shed 1.3 per cent or US$0.35 to US$25.90.

Other decliners for the day included UOL, OCBC and City Developments.

On the other end of the spectrum, iFast was among the top gainers for the day. The counter added 5.9 per cent or S$0.36 to S$6.50. Nanofilm Technologies was another advancer, gaining 4.6 per cent or S$0.23 to S$5.24.

Among the 30 constituent stocks, only five ended the day in the black. Hongkong Land was the biggest index gainer, adding 0.9 per cent or US$0.04 to close at US$4.60. Thai Beverage was the biggest index decliner. The counter closed at 79.5 Singapore cents, down 2.5 per cent or S$0.02.

For the fourth day in a row, Oceanus was the most heavily traded counter with 137 million shares changing hands over the course of the day. The counter closed at 6.4 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 1.5 per cent or 0.1 cent.