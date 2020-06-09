You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares clock further gains, Sembcorp jumps; STI up 0.9% at open

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 9:37 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBTT

SINGAPORE shares sustained their upward momentum from last week, when they began trading on Tuesday morning.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) added 26.08 points or 0.9 per cent to 2,823.05 as at 9.17am. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 147 to 89. About 247.2 million securities worth S$288.3 million had changed hands.

Heavy volume was seen in the shares of Sembcorp Industries (SCI) and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine), just as their trading halts were both lifted following their announcement about a massive S$2.1 billion recapitalisation for Sembmarine and a "demerger" from each other.

SCI jumped 30.7 per cent or S$0.47 to S$2.00 with 21.8 million shares traded as at 9.20am. In stark contrast, Sembmarine sank 34.7 per cent or 29.5 Singapore cents to 55 cents, with 24.4 million shares changing hands.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Sembcorp Industries, Sembmarine, Frasers Property

Meanwhile, the trio of Singapore banks were all in the green in early trade. DBS rose 1.7 per cent or S$0.40 to S$23.49, UOB was up 2.9 per cent or S$0.66 to S$23.32, while OCBC Bank gained 1.82 per cent or S$0.18 to S$9.94.

Other active index counters include Singtel, which increased by 0.8 per cent or S$0.02 to S$2.66, and Singapore Airlines, which advanced 1.4 per cent or S$0.06 to S$4.35

In the US, Wall Street indices powered to a strong finish on Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a new record and the S&P 500 erasing its losses for the year.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after six straight days of rallies despite hopes for a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 09:32 AM
Transport

Cathay Pacific, major shareholders Swire and Air China halt trading in Hong Kong

[SYDNEY] Cathay Pacific Airways and its major shareholders Swire Pacific and Air China halted trading in their...

Jun 9, 2020 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 25.97 ...

Jun 9, 2020 09:03 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Sembcorp Industries, Sembmarine, Frasers Property

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Jun 9, 2020 08:59 AM
Technology

IBM gets out of facial recognition business

[BENGALURU] International Business Machines Corp will no longer offer general purpose facial recognition or analysis...

Jun 9, 2020 08:54 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel denies allegations by drilling firm seeking to scrap US$425m rig deal

A WHOLLY-OWNED unit of London-based, Oslo-listed Awilco Drilling is purporting to terminate an offshore rig...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.