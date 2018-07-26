You are here

Singapore shares close 0.1% higher on Thursday

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 6:01 PM
SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 1.77 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,328.6. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 203 to 173, after about 1.66 billion shares worth S$1.11 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was QT Vascular, which rose 8.3 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 1.3 Singapore cents. 

Other active index stocks included Singtel which lost 3.9 per cent to S$3.19, and Genting Singapore which fell 2.3 per cent to S$1.26. 

