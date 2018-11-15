Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 11.34 points to 3,054.53.

Gainers outnumbered losers 222 to 170, as some 1.91 billion shares worth S$1.06 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which rose S$0.025 to S$0.950 with 43 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion and Rex International.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group ended 0.22 per cent, or five Singapore cents lower to S$23.15, while OCBC Bank shed 0.72 per cent or eight Singapore cents to S$11.06.

Telco Singtel added 0.99 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$3.05.