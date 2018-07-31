You are here

Singapore shares close 0.4% up on Tuesday

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 5:50 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 12.7 points to 3,319.85.

Losers outnumbered gainers 209 to 178, or about seven down for every six up, as 1.21 billion shares worth S$1.48 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Thomson Medical, which rose 2.5 per cent to S$0.082 with 55.21 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Thai Beverage with 45.13 million shares traded, flat at S$0.76 and Genting Singapore, also flat at S$1.28 with 40.92 million shares changing hands.

All three banks rose at the closing bell, with DBS up 0.41 per cent to S$26.75, OCBC Bank up 0.43 to S$11.57 and UOB up 0.15 per cent to S$27.02. 

