Singapore shares close 0.54% down on Monday

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 5:52 PM
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.5 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 17.83 points to end at 3,307.15.

Losers outnumbered gainers 237 to 153, or about three down for every two up, as about 1.74 billion shares worth S$835.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Apac Strategic, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 87.75 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Thomson Medical, with 50.84 million shares traded at eight Singapore cents apiece, up 3.9 per cent, and Advanced Systems with 18 million units changing hands, flat at 0.1 Singapore cent.

Active index stocks included DBS, down 1.55 per cent to S$26.64, and UOB, down 1.24 per cent to end at S$26.98.

