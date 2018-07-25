You are here

Singapore shares close 1% higher on Wednesday

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 5:56 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 34.18 points or 1 per cent to 3,326.83. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 219 to 178, with about 1.59 billion shares worth S$1.31 billion changing hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Ezion, which rose 3.7 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to 8.4 Singapore cents, with 79.3 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included OCBC Bank which gained 3.2 per cent to S$11.66, and UOB which rose 2.7 per cent to S$26.89.

