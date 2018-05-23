Singapore shares close down by 1.32% on Wednesday

MARKET uncertainty saw Asian bourses tracking Wall Street's overnight tumble on Wednesday.

The Straits Times Index lost 46.91 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 3,496.27.

Losers beat gainers 307 to 156, or two down for every one up.

Some 1.36 billion shares changed hands to the tune of S$1.33 billion.

Singtel dragged the index down with its fall of S$0.06, or 1.77 per cent, to S$3.34, on a turnover of 47.8 million shares.

Meanwhile, semiconductor company UMS Holdings stayed on the actives list with 10.7 million shares traded. UMS added S$0.04, or 4.44 per cent, to S$0.94.