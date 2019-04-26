You are here

Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.33% to 3,339.23

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 9:17 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.33 per cent or 11.05 points to 3,339.23 as at 9.01am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 52 to 44, or about 13 securities down for every 11 up, after 30.1 million securities worth S$52.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust shed 0.7 per cent or S$0.02 to S$2.97 with 4.2 million shares traded. Hi-P International rose 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.54 with 0.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.09 to S$27.16; and Venture Corp, down 6.7 per cent or S$1.29 to S$18.00.

