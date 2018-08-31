Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.75% to 3,201.49

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Friday, with the Straits Times Index falling 0.75 per cent or 24.23 points to 3,201.49 as at 9am following reports that the United States could push ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports.

Losers outnumbered gainers 70 to 35, or about two securities down for every one up, after 154.8 million securities worth S$273.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Keppel DC Reit moved down 2.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.37 with 57.2 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources fell 1.8 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.27 with 8.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.4 per cent or S$0.36 to S$24.91; and OCBC Bank, down 0.8 per cent or S$0.09 to S$11.33.