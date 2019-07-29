You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.09% to 3,360.83

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 9:31 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.09 per cent or 2.93 points to 3,360.83 as at 9.01am as investors remain cautious in amid corporate earnings season and lie in wait for a cut in US interest rates. 

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 60 to 51 after 32 million securities worth S$62.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, CWX Global headed down 25 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.003 with 2.5 million shares traded. Alita Resources rose 4.9 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.107 with 2.3 million shares traded. Net Pacific Fin Holdings gained 6.5 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.033 with 1.7 million shares traded.

DBS Group Holdings, climbed 0.45 per cent or S$0.12 to S$27.00 after posting a 17 per cent rise in net profit before one-time items to S$1.60 billion from S$1.37 billion a year ago. This came on the back of higher total income as business momentum from the first quarter was sustained into the second quarter, the group said on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other banking stocks like OCBC Bank meanwhile, was down 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$11.57; and United Overseas Bank, dipped 0.3 per cent or S$0.09 to S$26.84. 

Other active index stocks included Singtel, unchanged at S$3.30, on an ex-dividend basis; Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.93, cum dividend. 

In other Asian markets, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on cautious sentiment over the resumption of US-China trade talks and ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected first rate cut in a decade. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped 0.13 per cent or 28.04 points to 21,630.11 in early trade, while the Topix index fell 0.09 per cent or 1.4 points to 1,570.12.

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

BP_Federal Reserve_290719_4.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Stocks

Strong earnings a threat to rate cut expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly