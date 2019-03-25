You are here

Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 1.5% to 3,163.80

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 9:17 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 1.50 per cent or 48.3 points to 3,163.80 as at 9.02am after a weak opening.

Losers outnumbered gainers 141 to 27, or about five securities down for every one up, after 59.8 million securities worth S$101.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding declined 4.9 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.077 with three million shares traded. CapitaLand Commercial Trust retreated 0.5 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.94 with 2.9 million units traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.9 per cent or S$0.47 to S$24.88; and Singtel, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.94.

