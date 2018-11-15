Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.1% to 3,040.43

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.09 per cent or 2.76 points to 3,040.43 as at 9.01am following the S&P 500's overnight decline in the United States.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 58 securities up to 55 down after 29.7 million securities worth S$71.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, SingTel gained 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.03 with 2.6 million shares traded. Asti Holdings moved up 3.7 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.085 with 2.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$23.15; and OCBC Bank, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.11 to S$11.03.