Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.29% to 3,195.54

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.29 per cent or 9.17 points to 3,195.54 as at 9.04am ahead of scheduled trade talks between the US and China this week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 73 to 55, or about four securities up for every three down, after 22.2 million securities worth S$52.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel stayed flat at S$3.09 with 1.3 million shares traded. AEM Holdings advanced 3.0 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.02 with 1.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included City Developments, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$9.50; and DBS Group Holdings, down 0.6 per cent or S$0.14 to S$25.03.