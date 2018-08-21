You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.29% to 3,195.54

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 9:17 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.29 per cent or 9.17 points to 3,195.54 as at 9.04am ahead of scheduled trade talks between the US and China this week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 73 to 55, or about four securities up for every three down, after 22.2 million securities worth S$52.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel stayed flat at S$3.09 with 1.3 million shares traded. AEM Holdings advanced 3.0 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.02 with 1.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included City Developments, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$9.50; and DBS Group Holdings, down 0.6 per cent or S$0.14 to S$25.03.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

bankfile.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Annica, Nam Cheong, TT International, Frasers Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

BT_20180821_NRHDB21_3538016.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details

Aug 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, Techcomp, Sembcorp, Perennial, Sarine Tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening