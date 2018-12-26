You are here

Singapore shares decline at Wednesday's open; STI down 1.43% to 3,007.41

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 9:14 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index heading down 1.43 per cent or 43.65 points to 3,007.41 as at 9.01am following the Christmas Eve plunge on Wall Street.

Losers outnumbered gainers 112 to 18, or about six securities down for every one up, after 31.4 million securities worth S$53.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings moved down 2.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.042 with 7.0 million shares traded. Singtel fell 2.0 per cent or S$0.06 to S$2.88 with 3.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.4 per cent or S$0.32 to S$23.25; OCBC Bank, down 1.9 per cent or S$0.21 to S$10.85; and Keppel Corp, down 2.4 per cent or S$0.14 to S$5.72.

