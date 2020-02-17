You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares dip after GDP, NODX forecasts slashed; STI falls 0.18% at open

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 9:37 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE shares edged down at Monday's open following the downgrade of Singapore's official growth forecast for 2020, along with a lower export forecast for 2020 and a 3.3 per cent drop in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) for January 2020. 

The Straits Times Index dropped 0.18 per cent or 5.67 points to 3,214.36 as at 9.03am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 62 to 59, after about 58.8 million securities worth S$55.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded were Ntegrator International, which fell 25 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to S$0.009 on 9.4 million shares traded, and Thai Beverage Public Co which gained 6.4 per cent or S$0.05 to S$0.835 after 7.9 million shares changed hands.

The brewer on Friday reported a 14 per cent jump in net profit to 8.4 billion baht (S$380 million) from 7.4 billion baht a year ago, led by improvements in the spirits business and a turnaround in the non-alcoholic beverage business.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Singapore Airlines, SIA Engg, F&N, Chip Eng Seng, Centurion

Dyna-Mac Holdings rose 2.8 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to S$0.148 with 4.7 million shares traded. 

Banking stocks started the morning trade in the red. DBS fell 0.4 per cent or S$0.09 to S$25.46 on a cum-dividend basis, UOB fell 0.9 per cent or S$0.24 to S$26.01 and OCBC Bank fell 0.3 per cent or S$0.03 to S$11.03.

Other active index securities included Singtel which fell 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.20 and ComfortDelGro which fell 0.9 per cent or S$0.02 to S$2.16. 

On Monday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said it is expecting full-year gross domestic product growth to be between -0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent, with growth expected to come in at the midway mark of around 0.5 per cent. This is a worse outlook from the one it made in November last year, where it was expecting growth of 0.5 to 2.5 per cent. The move comes as the authorities brace for the possibility of negative growth as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak

Singapore exports were back in negative territory in January 2020, dragged down by a double-digit drop in petrochemical shipments, according to figures released on Monday. NODX fell by 3.3 per cent year on year in January, while, non-electronic exports dipped by 0.1 per cent.

Trade agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG), which compiles the data, noted that the decline in non-electronic NODX in January "may partly reflect the seasonal effects of the Chinese New Year holidays" during the month.

ESG on Monday also cut its export forecasts for 2020 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on key trade partners, as well as the drag from lower oil prices.

Elsewhere in the region, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on coronavirus worries. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.81 per cent to 23,495.71 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.85 per cent to 1,688.41.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 12:22 PM
Transport

General Motors to exit Australia, New Zealand in US$1.1b overhaul

[SINGAPORE] General Motors Co (GM) said it will leave Australia, New Zealand and Thailand by year-end as it...

Feb 17, 2020 12:03 PM
Stocks

Asia: Coronavirus jitters weigh on markets

[HONG KONG] Fears about the economic fallout from the new coronavirus weighed on Asian markets Monday as the death...

Feb 17, 2020 11:54 AM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro appoints new chief digital officer

TRANSPORT giant ComfortDelGro has named Siew Yim Cheng as its group chief digital officer, a new position created to...

Feb 17, 2020 11:45 AM
Energy & Commodities

Major Thai coffee brand vows to repay 200 debt-ridden farmers

[CHIANG RAI, Thailand] A major Thai coffee brand has vowed to repay about 200 farmers who were forced to take out...

Feb 17, 2020 11:38 AM
Consumer

Virus could spur buyout appetite for Chinese food

[HONG KONG] Buyout funds could become a white knight for China's dining sector. McDonald's, KFC operator Yum China...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly