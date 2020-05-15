Singapore shares edge up at Friday's open, tracking Wall St rally; STI up 0.7%

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday, after Wall Street staged a comeback overnight, as recovery hopes offset pandemic fears.

On the Singapore bourse, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 18.45 points or 0.7 per cent to 2,540.76 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 138 to 25, after 73.3 million securities worth S$75.6 million changed hands.

Among index securities, the most heavily traded by volume was Genting Singapore, which gained 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.7 per cent to 73.5 cents with three million shares traded, while units in Mapletree Commercial Trust were flat at S$1.79, with some 2.3 million units changing hands.

The trio of banking stocks were up in the early trading session. DBS gained S$0.11 or 0.6 per cent to S$19.07, UOB was up S$0.06 or 0.3 per cent to S$19.46, while OCBC Bank added S$0.10 or 1.2 per cent to S$8.80.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Other active securities included Japfa, which surged 9.5 Singapore cents or 16.7 per cent to 66.5 cents. The mainboard-listed agri-food company on Thursday posted a net profit of US$35.5 million for the first quarter, representing a fivefold growth from the preceding year.

Singapore Airlines gained S$0.05 or 1.3 per cent to S$3.86. The national carrier on Thursday posted a net loss of S$732.4 million in the fourth quarter, reversing from a net profit of S$202.6 million in the same period a year earlier. This included S$198 million in fuel hedging losses as fuel prices plunged towards the end of the quarter.

Meanwhile, AEM Holdings gained S$0.09 or 2.9 per cent to S$3.25.

Over in the US, Wall Street closed with strong gains overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.37 points or 1.6 per cent to 23,625.34, the S&P 500 added 32.5 points or 1.2 per cent to 2,852.5, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 80.55 points or 0.9 per cent to 8,943.72.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Japan's Topix added 0.9 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.7 per cent, while Australian stocks edged up 0.3 per cent.