You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.3%

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 9:48 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks advanced slightly on Wednesday following overnight rallies in the US and Europe markets. 

Enterprise Singapore had on Wednesday released data showing that non-oil domestic exports posted a 4.5 per cent drop year on year in May, after four straight months of growth. 

On the Singapore bourse, the Straits Times Index headed down 0.3 per cent or 7.3 points to 2,674.15 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 95 to 34, after 58.6 million securities worth S$76.2 million changed hands.

The most active counter by volume was Rex International which held steady at 18.2 Singapore cents with 9.9 million shares traded. 

SEE ALSO

Defensive stocks seen benefitting from Phase 2

Other heavily traded securities included Tuan Sing which rose 6.8 per cent or two Singapore cents to 31.5 cents with 3.2 million shares traded, as well as Singtel, which rose 0.8 per cent or S$0.02 to S$2.55 with 2.3 million shares traded.

Banking stocks rose in early morning trade. DBS was trading up 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 at S$21.71, UOB was up 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$21.15, while OCBC rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.05 to S$9.21.

Other active index counters included Jardine Matheson Holdings which rose 0.1 per cent or US$0.05 to US$42.66 and Wilmar International, which rose 1.8 per cent or S$0.07 to S$3.95. 

Wall Street stocks surged on Tuesday following better-than-expected US retail sales data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2 per cent to close at 26,289.98. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 1.9 per cent to 3,124.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.8 per cent to 9,895.87.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index recorded its best day in a month on Tuesday, rising 2.9 per cent and recovering some of the losses of recent sessions. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday on profit-taking after the key Nikkei index soared nearly 5 per cent in the previous session. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.3 per cent to 22,511.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.1 per cent to 1,591.25.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WWI

[WASHINGTON] With 740 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the United States has seen more people die from the...

Jun 17, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday's session marginally higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday following the previous day's surge across world...

Jun 17, 2020 09:34 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.25 ...

Jun 17, 2020 09:03 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott secures contracts for 25 new properties, to expand reach into 4 major cities

IN the first five months of 2020, CapitaLand's lodging business unit The Ascott Limited secured contracts for 25 new...

Jun 17, 2020 08:54 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore NODX falls 4.5% in May on decline in non-electronics exports

NON-OIL domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore finally succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic to post a 4.5 per cent drop...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.