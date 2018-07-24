Singapore shares end flat on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks finished flat on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 1.06 points to 3,292.65.

Gainers outnumbered losers 219 to 169, with about 1.63 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion changing hands.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Technology, which ended flat at four Singapore cents with 250.9 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding Holdings which gained 6.9 per cent to S$0.925, and Venture Corp which fell 4.5 per cent to S$17.42.