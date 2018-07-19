You are here

Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 5:48 PM
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index up 1.1 per cent or 37.08 points to 3,277.58.

About 1.16 billion shares worth S$965.9 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.83 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 228 to 159.

The most actively traded stock was Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments, which traded flat at S$0.002 with 75.1 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Wheelock Properties and Genting Singapore.

