Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index up 1.1 per cent or 37.08 points to 3,277.58.

About 1.16 billion shares worth S$965.9 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.83 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 228 to 159.

The most actively traded stock was Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments, which traded flat at S$0.002 with 75.1 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Wheelock Properties and Genting Singapore.