Singapore shares end lower on Friday

SHARE prices on the Singapore bourse closed lower on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index down 2.49 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 3,209.44.

About 992 million shares worth S$985 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.99 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 193 to 185.

The most actively traded stock was Thai Beverage, which closed down 2 Singapore cents or 3 per cent at S$0.645 with 50.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Ezion Holdings.