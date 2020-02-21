Singapore shares fall 0.6% on Friday as Covid-19 weighs on sentiment

THE Singapore stock market continued its retreat on Friday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 17.65 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 3,181.03.

This marks a 1.2 per cent decline over the course of the week.

The Singapore Exchange, United Overseas Bank (UOB) and Hongkong Land were among the biggest losers, while the other two local banks - DBS and OCBC Bank - also faltered despite positive financial results from UOB and OCBC.

About 1.62 billion shares worth S$1.23 billion changed hands, with decliners outnumbering advancers 280 to 135.