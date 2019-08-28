You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Wednesday’s open tracking US retreat; STI down 0.15%

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 9:23 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened slightly weaker on Wednesday, after Wall Street posted losses overnight.

The Straits Times Index inched down 0.15 per cent or 4.46 points to 3,063.06 as at 9.02am.

Losers outpaced gainers 44 to 41, with 19.1 million securities worth S$37.8 million changing hands.

The most heavily traded by volume was Keppel Infrastructure trust, which fell 0.97 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 51 cents with 3.4 million units changing hands as at 9.01am. Singtel slipped 0.94 per cent or three cents to S$3.17 after 2.9 million shares traded, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 2.21 per cent or two Singapore cents to 88.5 cents with 0.9 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among banking stocks, DBS gained 0.21 per cent or five cents to S$24.22, UOB rose 0.12 per cent or three cents to S$24.49, while OCBC Bank dropped 0.19 per cent or two cents to S$10.56 as at 9.01am.

Other active index securities included CapitaLand which fell 0.3 per cent or one cent to S$3.37, and Ascendas Reit which was up 0.66 per cent or two cents to S$3.06 as.

ISOTeam was flat at S$0.23 as at 9.01am. The Catalist-listed firm swung back to black with a fourth-quarter net profit of S$2.9 million, recovering from a net loss of S$1.9 million a year ago.

US stocks had retreated at Tuesday’s close, pulling back from the short-lived optimism on the trade war with China that inspired a brief rally to start the week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday morning, as positive sentiment from China's announcement of stimulus and bargain-hunting purchases offset the negative impact of losses on Wall Street.

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

Aug 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wing Tai, Oxley, Heeton, Tiong Seng

nz_hk_280857.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong good citizenship applications jump as people eye exit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly