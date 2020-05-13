You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Wednesday’s open tracking Wall St retreat; STI down 0.5%

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 9:40 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares pulled back on Wednesday tracking a Wall Street retreat, as investors fret over the risks of a second wave of virus infections. 

On the Singapore bourse, the benchmark Straits Times Index fell 12.35 points or 0.5 per cent to 2,575.46 as at 9.01am. Decliners outnumbered advancers 100 to 38, after about 142.9 million securities worth S$167.5 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained S$0.03 or 1.7 per cent to S$1.82 with 11.2 million units traded, while ComfortDelGro fell S$0.04 or 2.5 per cent to S$1.56 with 9.5 million shares traded. 

The trio of banking stocks were down in the early morning trade. DBS fell S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$19.34, UOB slipped S$0.23 or 1.2 per cent to S$19.71, while OCBC Bank lost S$0.04 or 0.5 per cent to S$8.85. 

Other active index stocks included SATS which dropped S$0.15 or 5.1 per cent to S$2.80, while Singapore Airlines (SIA) declined S$0.19 or 4.4 per cent to S$4.10. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Singtel, StarHub, Keppel, SIA, Frasers Property, SembMarine, EC World Reit

Societe Generale on Tuesday said it is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x Short SIA daily leverage certificates, after some of them protested what they saw as the lack of timely disclosure and unfair pricing by the investment bank. 

Over in the US, Wall Street stocks fell after a top government scientist warned against ending the coronavirus shutdowns and reopening the economy too quickly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.9 per cent, or more than 450 points, at 23,764.78. Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.1 per cent to 2,870.12, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.1 per cent to close at 9,002.55.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Topix fell 0.9 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.3 per cent. Australian stocks dropped 0.3 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.99 ...

May 13, 2020 09:13 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, StarHub, Keppel, SIA, Frasers Property, SembMarine, EC World Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

UPDATED 16 min ago
May 13, 2020 09:02 AM
Government & Economy

Chile asks IMF for a US$23.8b line of credit

[WASHINGTON] Authorities in Chile have asked the International Monetary Fund for a flexible line of credit of around...

May 13, 2020 08:59 AM
Government & Economy

US adds 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,894 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,246...

May 13, 2020 08:53 AM
Companies & Markets

SembMarine revenue recognition hit by Covid-19, oil price collapse

HIT hard by the double whammy of the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse in oil prices, Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine)...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.