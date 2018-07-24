You are here

Singapore shares flat at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.05% to 3,295.27

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 9:19 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index increasing just 0.05 per cent or 1.56 points to 3,295.27 as at 9.03am, after currency war fears dampened prospects in the previous session.

Gainers outnumbered losers 57 to 47, or about 11 stocks up for every nine down, after 37.7 million shares worth S$78.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Allied Technologies stayed unchanged at S$0.04 with 5.5 million shares traded. Singtel moved up 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.35 with 2.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included CapitaLand, flat at S$3.22; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.7 per cent or 18 Singapore cents to S$26.18.

