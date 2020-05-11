You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares inch higher at Monday's open; STI up 0.2%

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 9:38 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares began trading in slightly positive territory at the start of the week, with the Straits Times Index rising 5.7 points or 0.2 per cent to 2,597.6 as at 9.15am. 

This comes as US equities rallied on Friday, after the April jobs report proved grim, but not quite as bad as analysts had feared.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 124 to 28, after about 81.1 million securities worth 80.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained S$0.03 or 3 per cent to S$1.02 on a cum-dividend basis, with 9.4 million securities traded, while Singtel rose S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent to S$2.74, with 2.1 million shares traded. 

The trio of banking stocks were mixed in the early session of trading. DBS rose S$0.19 or 1 per cent to S$19.89, UOB gained S$0.06 or 0.3 per cent to S$19.94, while OCBC Bank slipped S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$8.87. All three lenders were trading on a cum-dividend basis. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: IHH, Venture, SIAEC, FHT, Tuan Sing, Boustead Projects, HC Surgical

Other active index securities included Ascendas Reit which edged up S$0.04 or 1.4 per cent to S$2.97, while Jardine Matheson Holdings fell US$1 or 2.2 per cent to US$44.50. 

Singapore Airlines (SIA) lost S$0.04 or 0.9 per cent to S$4.37. This comes after the national carrier on Friday said it expects to post its first yearly loss for the full year ended March 31, dragged mainly by its fuel hedging losses. 

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, equities saw modest gains as investors looked to more countries reopening their economies. 

Japan's Topix climbed 1 per cent, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4 per cent, while Australian stocks added 0.9 per cent. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares jump at Monday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open on Monday morning, in line with gains across Asia, as some badly...

May 11, 2020 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand business confidence sees small bounce in May: ANZ survey

[WELLINGTON] The outlook for business in New Zealand for May saw a small bounce across all forward-looking activity...

May 11, 2020 09:26 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.38 ...

May 11, 2020 09:20 AM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical forms litigation committee, shareholder plans to sue CEO

HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) on Sunday night said it has constituted a litigation committee and continues to...

May 11, 2020 09:03 AM
Consumer

New Zealand media giant makes one-dollar bid for rival

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand media giant NZME launched a symbolic NZ$1.00 (S$0.56) takeover bid for rival Stuff Limited...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.