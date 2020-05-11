Singapore shares inch higher at Monday's open; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares began trading in slightly positive territory at the start of the week, with the Straits Times Index rising 5.7 points or 0.2 per cent to 2,597.6 as at 9.15am.

This comes as US equities rallied on Friday, after the April jobs report proved grim, but not quite as bad as analysts had feared.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 124 to 28, after about 81.1 million securities worth 80.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained S$0.03 or 3 per cent to S$1.02 on a cum-dividend basis, with 9.4 million securities traded, while Singtel rose S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent to S$2.74, with 2.1 million shares traded.

The trio of banking stocks were mixed in the early session of trading. DBS rose S$0.19 or 1 per cent to S$19.89, UOB gained S$0.06 or 0.3 per cent to S$19.94, while OCBC Bank slipped S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$8.87. All three lenders were trading on a cum-dividend basis.

Other active index securities included Ascendas Reit which edged up S$0.04 or 1.4 per cent to S$2.97, while Jardine Matheson Holdings fell US$1 or 2.2 per cent to US$44.50.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) lost S$0.04 or 0.9 per cent to S$4.37. This comes after the national carrier on Friday said it expects to post its first yearly loss for the full year ended March 31, dragged mainly by its fuel hedging losses.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, equities saw modest gains as investors looked to more countries reopening their economies.

Japan's Topix climbed 1 per cent, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4 per cent, while Australian stocks added 0.9 per cent.