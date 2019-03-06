Singapore shares inch slightly higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.04% to 3,235.42

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 1.35 points, or 0.04 per cent to 3,235.42 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 44, after about 26.7 million shares worth S$32.6 million shares exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counters included Cache Logistics Trust which was trading at S$0.72 per unit, up 0.7 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent with 2.4 million units traded; and Genting Singapore which was flat at S$1.02 apiece, with 1.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Suntec Reit which was trading at S$1.94 per unit, up 1.04 per cent, or two Singapore cents; and Keppel Reit which was trading at S$1.27 per unit, up 0.8 per cent, or one Singapore cent.