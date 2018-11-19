You are here
Singapore shares open flat on Monday; STI at 3,083.09
SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.51 point or 0.02 per cent to 3,083.09 as at 9.02am, as global equity markets expect a calmer week.
Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 32, after about 19.4 million shares worth S$50.1 million in total changed hands.
Among the most heavily traded by volume, BMM rose S$0.001 to S$0.012 with 2.1 million shares changing hands.
Active index stocks included UOB, up 0.25 per cent or S$0.06 to 24.46; and OCBC Bank, up almost 1 per cent or S$0.11 to S$11.27.