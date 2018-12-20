You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open flat on Thursday, STI at 3,057.61

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 9:13 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

nz-sgx-201218.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 1.04 points to 3,057.61 as at 9.04am. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 77 to 41, after about 40.8 million shares worth S$72.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell 2.1 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 4.6 Singapore cents apiece, with 7.4 million shares traded. 

Other active stocks included DBS which fell 0.8 per cent, or 19 Singapore cents to S$23.38, and ComfortDelGro which gained 1.9 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$2.18.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: QT Vascular, Perennial, Keppel Corp, BH Global

2018-12-19T060410Z_1057667515_RC17A256B0F0_RTRMADP_3_USA-FED.JPG
Dec 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve raises lending rate; signals slower pace ahead

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening