Singapore shares open flat on Wednesday; STI at 3,430.4

SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.29 point to 3,430.4 at 9.04am as Asian stocks traded mixed following a lacklustre session in US markets on Tuesday.

On the Singapore Exchange, about 46 million shares worth S$104 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 63 to 39.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion, which fell S$0.009 to S$0.091 with 56.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Golden Agri-Resources.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Among active index stocks, Singtel was trading flat at S$3.24, and DBS at S$28.48, down S$0.17 or 0.59 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.58 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 25,320.73. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 4.85 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,786.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.87 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 7,703.79.

In regional markets, Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4 per cent as at 9.20am in Tokyo as Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.3 per cent. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.