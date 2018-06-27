Singapore shares open flat on Wednesday; STI up 0.08% to 3,283.48

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.08 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 2.61 points to 3,283.48 as at 9.02 am.

Gainers edged out losers 46 to 39, as some 42.6 million shares worth S$59.5 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.15 per cent to 9.5 Singapore cents with 5.02 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Singtel, flat at S$3.12 with 3.46 million shares traded and YZJ Shipbuilding SG at 92.5 Singapore cents, down one Singapore cent or 1.07 per cent with 2.77 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included UOB at S$26.54, retreating 0.23 per cent or six Singapore cents; and DBS at S$26.99, advancing 0.19 per cent or five Singapore cents.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

In US stocks overnight, Wall Street stocks rose on Tuesday despite lingering trade tensions, with petroleum-linked shares rallying with oil prices.

Stocks opened lower on Wednesday in Tokyo, shrugging off positive impacts from a cheaper yen and gains on Wall Street as worries over a trade war continued to weigh on the market.