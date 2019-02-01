You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Friday, STI up 0.17% to 3,195.71

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 9:21 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 5.54 points, or 0.17 per cent to 3,195.71 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 59 to 54, after about 60.2 million shares worth S$118.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was offshore energy company Ezion Holdings, which traded unchanged at S$0.054, with about 8 million shares changing hands.

Other active stocks included Thai Beverage, which rose 1.37 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$0.74, and Golden Agri-Resources, which traded flat at S$0.255.

